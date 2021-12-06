Handy Man special located in great location. Quiet neighborhood nestled between Decatur and Taylorville. Features of this home include a large living room, recently remodeled kitchen, fairly new flooring, 1 1/2 baths, 3 bedrooms and a detached 1 car garage. With a little TLC this home could be a forever home for your family.
3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $44,900
