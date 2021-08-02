3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $79,900

Extremely well maintained home that has been in one family for three generations that is located in a quiet neighbor located in a small town just outside of Taylorville. 3 bedrooms and two full baths. This raised ranch is a hidden gem! Bonus room is a he/she shed with a fire place and natural gas heat heater. 6x8 exterior metal shed stays. All appliances stay including stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.