 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $79,900

Extremely well maintained home that has been in one family for three generations that is located in a quiet neighbor located in a small town just outside of Taylorville. 3 bedrooms and two full baths. This raised ranch is a hidden gem! Bonus room is a he/she shed with a fire place and natural gas heat heater. 6x8 exterior metal shed stays. All appliances stay including stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News