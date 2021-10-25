Nestled on a double corner lot, this 2 story home is perfect for a growing family, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it has all the space you need. The interior benefits from a total renovation that began in January of 2021 and consists of: new HVAC, beautiful new kitchen, new sheetrock throughout, 2 new bathrooms, new flooring, fresh paint, new dishwasher, laundry room and pantry, new water lines, new gas lines, and new ceiling fans among other things. The outside has also been repainted making the entirety of the home seem new! Ask how this home may qualify for zero money down! Come see it for yourself.
3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"While closing this chapter in my life is bittersweet, I’m very excited about my next opportunity."
A Macon County Coroner’s jury returned verdicts of homicide on two Decatur gunshot victims whose murderers remain at large and who both may have been the victims of unrelated “ambush” style killings.
The body, shot multiple times, was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street
A Decatur officer who prosecutors say escaped murder attempt had his vehicle rammed by another suspect, authorities said.
The building previously was Maverick Family Steakhouse, Rusty's Bar & Grill and Western Sizzlin'.
The heartbroken mother of a Decatur murder victim wept as the man accused of killing her son was led into court Wednesday, but said she had already forgiven him.
DECATUR — James "Doc" Francis Fleming, DVM, 68, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Pana Community Hospital.
Finals area rolling in throughout Central Illinois. Check them out here:
The deal is expected to close "in the coming weeks," ADM said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.
The 36-year-old thought he was talking to the teenager, but police had taken over her phone to gather evidence, according to a sworn affidavit.