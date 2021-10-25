3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $99,900

Nestled on a double corner lot, this 2 story home is perfect for a growing family, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it has all the space you need. The interior benefits from a total renovation that began in January of 2021 and consists of: new HVAC, beautiful new kitchen, new sheetrock throughout, 2 new bathrooms, new flooring, fresh paint, new dishwasher, laundry room and pantry, new water lines, new gas lines, and new ceiling fans among other things. The outside has also been repainted making the entirety of the home seem new! Ask how this home may qualify for zero money down! Come see it for yourself.