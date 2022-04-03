Looking for a home with plenty of space? Look no further!! This adorable home in Argenta offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & over 3500 square feet. It also has a 3 car attached garage & a 2.5 detached garage. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors in the spacious dining room. This home has 2 living areas - perfect for the kids to hang out in one and adults in the other. There is a great sized bedroom located off of the living room. On the main floor, there is 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled in 2017 and has a larger pantry & a breakfast area attached, which is great for the mornings before school! The family room off of the kitchen is oversized and has plenty of space for everyone to be comfy! Head on upstairs & you will find 2 other great sized bedrooms, a full bathroom & the main bedroom which also has a loft attached to it. Need more space? There is also a sitting room on the second level. There is an unfinished basement which is great if you're needing more storage. This home sits on 3 parcels.
4 Bedroom Home in Argenta - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say a Decatur woman is jailed on charges she kidnapped a flooring company owner and tried to ransom him back to his family for $400,000.
Northwest Indiana man had turned down plea deal for 8 years in jail; judge gives him 155 years instead
"Needless to say we are very pleased with the outcome of Jason Gibbs, especially the adequacy of the sentence imposed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.
Drugs had been mailed to Decatur from Texas.
Binkley has won 724 games over 36 seasons with the Cardinals and was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.
He takes a plea deal that sees most of the charges against him dismissed.
Picture of former student on school's Facebook page leads Decatur police to accused attempted murderer
The victim recognized the face of Tyrek D. Jones, also known as Tyrek D. Smith, as the 20-year-old man who had shot 10 bullets at her car, one of the shots lodging in her chest.
SugaFix Designer Dessert Studio is an interactive bakery and design space allowing customers to create their own treats.
A steelworker is leading an effort to get a memorial built to honor the workers killed when the under-construction Cline Avenue Bridge collapsed in East Chicago four decades ago.
Chase hit speeds of 90mph before officers broke it off due to safety fears.
Police said they arrested him after conducting controlled drug buys.