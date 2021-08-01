4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $220,000

Welcome to your own little mini farm. This updated farmhouse sits on 5 beautiful Acres. 1st floor offers mudroom/laundry, formal dining room with french doors that open to beautiful views of the countryside, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, Family room, study/office area, Updated full bath and 4th bedroom. 2nd floor offers 3 exceptionally large bedrooms. Enjoy the character of original doors and woodwork. Updates include(Metal roof, windows, flooring, electrical, boiler)Exterior features 45x70 outbuilding and 27x24 garage.