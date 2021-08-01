Welcome to your own little mini farm. This updated farmhouse sits on 5 beautiful Acres. 1st floor offers mudroom/laundry, formal dining room with french doors that open to beautiful views of the countryside, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, Family room, study/office area, Updated full bath and 4th bedroom. 2nd floor offers 3 exceptionally large bedrooms. Enjoy the character of original doors and woodwork. Updates include(Metal roof, windows, flooring, electrical, boiler)Exterior features 45x70 outbuilding and 27x24 garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near downtown Saturday afternoon.
Police who responded to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night said they were dealing with a man who had threatened to harm himself.
Physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids says the DEA has turned doctoring into ‘another aspect of the war on drugs’
Though he expressed regret at sentencing, Dr. Jay Joshi now says his guilty plea was a mistake, and that his prosecution was the product of government hysteria over opioid painkillers.
Exelon filed plans with federal regulators to shut down two nuclear power plants for which it is seeking state subsidies that have been caught up in stalled energy negotiations in Springfield.
Decatur police on Monday released additional information about law enforcement east of downtown Sunday night.
A Decatur police spokesman said the incident was unrelated to an earlier shooting in which a 17-year-old was wounded.
Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Mount Zion, temporarily closed due to equipment problems.
Decatur police on Friday released details about a crash that sent four people, including an infant, to the hospital.
DeeAndre J. Woodland, the Decatur man who shot a would-be robber to death after being shot and wounded himself, was sent to prison for four years.
Police said they traced the robber via Facebook accounts he tried to delete.