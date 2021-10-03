4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $310,000

Spacious ranch home located on 9 1/2 acres with a pond and horse barn! This rare find has magnificent views off of the large deck overlooking a fully stocked 1.5 acre pond. The house features an open floor plan with a large kitchen including an island, separate area for a dining room table, living room, full master suite with double sinks, stand up shower and tub, additional family room with wood burning fireplace and separate laundry room. You will also find an unfinished walkout basement that is plumbed for a full bath and waiting to be finished. There is roughly 1 acre fenced-in near the house and approximately 6 acres fenced in around the 26x48 barn for horses or other farm animals. All of this plus a 24x32 3-car detached garage. Updates include a new roof in 2016, new entry doors on main level in 2019, new walkout basement door in 2021, new vinyl plank flooring in 2021, new master bedroom carpet in 2021, new outside central air unit in 2021 and 1/2 of the windows were replaced in 2019. What are you waiting for? Call today for your private tour before this one is gone!