4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $120,000

INCREDIBLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN THIS WALK-OUT RANCH ON SEMI-WOODED LOT JUST SECONDS FROM THE LAKE! A little TLC would go a long way in reviving this all-brick ranch with finished basement. Great spaces on main floor, hardwoods, and so much more to offer. Priced to allow the new owner ample margin to make choice finishes and bring this beauty back to its rightfully proud appeal. MUST SEE! Property bank owned and being sold as-is.