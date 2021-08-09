INCREDIBLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN THIS WALK-OUT RANCH ON SEMI-WOODED LOT JUST SECONDS FROM THE LAKE! A little TLC would go a long way in reviving this all-brick ranch with finished basement. Great spaces on main floor, hardwoods, and so much more to offer. Priced to allow the new owner ample margin to make choice finishes and bring this beauty back to its rightfully proud appeal. MUST SEE! Property bank owned and being sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Decatur resident was booked Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Doctors say more fully vaccinated people in Illinois are getting mild breakthrough cases of COVID-19, as delta variant spreads
Data from other areas of the country on breakthrough infections indicate that, on the whole, they seem rare. But some areas have seen spikes.
Accused killer also found with enough cannabis and crack cocaine to mark him as a dealer, prosecutors allege.
Witnesses described an exchange of gunshots and officers found a house had been hit, with a round through the television.
Jameela Cunningham, 27, four months pregnant at the time, was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery.
He actually received two eight year sentences, but they will be served concurrently.
The "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery drawing was held Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is looking into whether a recent E. coli outbreak is linked to a Portillo’s in Glendale Heights, authorities said Friday.
The man eventually admitted to the theft and offered to pay but was taken to jail instead on a misdemeanor theft charge, police said.