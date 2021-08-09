 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $120,000

4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $120,000

INCREDIBLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN THIS WALK-OUT RANCH ON SEMI-WOODED LOT JUST SECONDS FROM THE LAKE! A little TLC would go a long way in reviving this all-brick ranch with finished basement. Great spaces on main floor, hardwoods, and so much more to offer. Priced to allow the new owner ample margin to make choice finishes and bring this beauty back to its rightfully proud appeal. MUST SEE! Property bank owned and being sold as-is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News