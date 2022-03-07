 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $124,900

4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $124,900

See this ranch-style property, located in the Warrensburg school district. Four bedrooms 2 baths, 2 fireplaces (one gas and the other wood burning), 2 car attached garage, with an open-concept floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen. The updates that have been completed are as follows: Some replacement windows, front door, roof replace in July 2017, A/C in & furnace in 2021.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News