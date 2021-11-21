4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $199,900

An absolute dollhouse! Enjoy the elegance and historic charm of this stately brick Georgian mansion. Prepare to be mesmerized by the great room with vaulted ceilings and curved staircase to the open hallway and upper-level bedroom suites. The custom kitchen boasts quartz countertops, large center island, and stainless appliances, with period touches like the farmhouse style sink and tray ceilings. Chic dining room features ornate pendant ceiling and arched doorways with wrought iron gates. New hardwood flooring throughout the dining room, family room, and den. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with original hardwood. Half bath master en-suite. Full bath completely remodeled with modern comforts. Balcony accessible from hallway offers great views of the side yard and Millikin Homestead. Full unfinished basement and 2.5 car garage perfect for storage and hobby space. Completely fenced property with brick retaining wall. Contact preferred Realtor today, before this home gets whisked away!