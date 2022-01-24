Location Location Location !! Check out the Curb Appeal on this one !! Beautiful Full Length Front Porch and Lush Landscaping . This Fantastic 2 Story is the Perfect Place to Call Home ! 4 Large Bedrooms , 2.5 Baths , Beautiful Formal Dining and a Large Eat In Kitchen, 2 Separate Living Areas and Gas Fireplace. The Kitchen Boasts Gorgeous Granite Countertops , New Refridgerator and Stove, Abundant Cabinetry, 2 Pantries, Water Treatment System, and Main Floor Laundry Mud Room right Off the Kitchen . The Master Bedroom has 2 Large Closets, Dual Sinks, Tub, and Separate Shower and an Extraordinary amount of Storage Space. The Basement is Insulated and Ready to Finish along with 2 Large Egress Windows, and Rough in for Bath. The Sellers had Begun ordering Materials to Finish the Basement and will Graciously Leave for the Next Owner~ i.e: drywall and flooring . This Lot is a full .25 acre and the rear is Fully Fenced, with not One but Two Patios and a Sidewalk That Winds to the Backyard. Bring offers , we are ready to sell ! This one Will go Quick !!
4 Bedroom Home in Forsyth - $279,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The minivan driver killed after crashing into the rear of a semi-trailer Friday morning was identified as Robert L. Shockley of Decatur.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.
With Macon County amid its worst spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, some Decatur City Council members criticized city staff Tuesday for not doing more to enforce the state's indoor mask mandate.
Macon County saw the worst surge in COVID cases shortly after the decision was made to report weekly numbers.
Decatur police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Decatur convenience store.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
"Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God!" the judge said, before apparently realizing his remarks were being broadcast live on YouTube.
The Herald & Review is moving to a new office at 225 S. Main St.
Kofi Cockburn did not travel with the team to Maryland and will miss the game while in concussion protocols.
A collision between a minivan and a semitruck on Friday resulted in the death of the driver of the minivan.