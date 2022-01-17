4 Bedroom Home in Forsyth - $285,000

Location Location Location !! Check out the Curb Appeal on this one !! Beautiful Full Length Front Porch and Lush Landscaping . This Fantastic 2 Story is the Perfect Place to Call Home ! 4 Large Bedrooms , 2.5 Baths , Beautiful Formal Dining and a Large Eat In Kitchen, 2 Separate Living Areas and Gas Fireplace. The Kitchen Boasts Gorgeous Granite Countertops , Abundant Cabinetry, 2 Pantries, Water Treatment System, and Main Floor Laundry Mud Room right Off the Kitchen . The Master Bedroom has 2 Large Closets, Dual Sinks, Tub, and Separate Shower and an Extraordinary amount of Storage Space. The Basement is Insulated and Ready to Finish along with 2 Large Egress Windows, and Rough in for Bath. The Sellers had Begun ordering Materials to Finish the Basement and Will Graciously Leave for the Next Owner~ i.e: drywall and flooring . This Lot is a full .25 acre and the rear is Fully Fenced, with not One but Two Patios and a Sidewalk That Winds to the Backyard. Make Appointments Fast! This one Will go Quick !!