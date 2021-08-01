This Kenney, IL Victorian stunner features lots of original woodwork & unique features! Corner lot gives this Grand home so much property. Heated above ground oval pool. Barn siding and original hardwood floors in the Eat-In Kitchen. Full bath on main level. Main floor bedroom with walk in closet (WIC). Formal dining room with built in hutch. Living room is so fun with original trim that has an intricate design w pocket doors. Staircase is the centerpiece of the home. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms (2 w/WICs) and a full 12x11 bathroom screaming for the space to be used for a stunning transformation. 2 car detached garage and 20x10 storage shed w power. Partial, unfinished basement provides extra storage. Did we mention the huge yard? Updates incl: Resurfaced walls, removed wall paper (2021). Carpet in 2 upstairs rooms and hall (2021). Paint (2021), Porch Painting (2021), Water Heater (2021), New capacitor in Central AC (2021), Roof, gutters & gutter guards (13).
4 Bedroom Home in Kenney - $119,900
