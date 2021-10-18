Conveniently located next to the school in a cul-de-sac within the charming town of Lovington. This spacious 4 bdrm 2 full bath home has everything you need. Oversized lot just over half an acre, fenced in backyard with flowering fruit trees. This home is perfect for entertaining with its open concept kitchen-eat-in dining room that flows into the freshly updated family room with wood-burning fireplace. This home is a must see you will not be disappointed.
4 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $169,900
