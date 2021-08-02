4 Bedroom Home in Maroa - $149,950

Completely remodeled home that won't last long! This four bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a wonderful neighborhood right around the corner from the Maroa Public Library. This home has a high-efficiency HVAC, new roof, siding and windows, and a tankless water heater (which means endless hot water!). Kitchen is ready to prepare meals for yourself and family/friends. It has soft-close cabinets with a lazy susan, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a pantry. You can host your guests in the dining room, and pass your food and platters through the pass-through window from the kitchen. The master bedroom is large and has a spacious walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are perfect for kids and guests, and one of the bedrooms has wired ethernet for an office. A large shed is located in the fenced-in backyard for all of your gardening and landscaping equipment.