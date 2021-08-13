Quality built 4 bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath home features a walk out basement, stunning cathedral ceilings with wood beams and breathtaking views of the pond and wooded 5.79 acre lot. Lovely hardwood flooring runs through the main level of the open floor plan. The Living room features an open staircase, a stone fireplace that is framed by built-in cabinets on each side and an impressive floor-to-ceiling bank of windows with gorgeous views. Off the Dining room are French doors to a charming screened-in porch and large back deck that looks out to the pond. The Kitchen is open to the Dining room and has beautiful Corian counters with lots of seating at the snack bar. The main level Master suite also has French doors to the back deck and a large walk-in closet, The upper-level bedrooms look out over the Living room below. The finished basement also features a full bath and a room that is currently being used as a 5th bedroom. The lower level Family room also has French doors to the Patio and Pool. This home has Geo-Thermal Heat and Air conditioning that was replaced in 2015. You'll love this beautiful setting and the peace and tranquility this unique property offers. 24 x 48 concrete block outbuilding with 2 car overhead door. Access to I-72 is just a few miles away. Monticello Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Monticello - $569,900
