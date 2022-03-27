4 Bedroom Home in Moweaqua - $149,900

Small town living at its finest! Perfectly situated on a corner lot near downtown Moweaqua, this character-filled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has all the extra details and space you want! Natural light streams through the large windows in the spacious living room, which features a stylish neutral palette. You'll love the bright, open eat-in kitchen with beautiful oak cabinets, ample counter space, stainless appliances, and a large pantry. Off the kitchen, you'll find a laundry room as well as the first full bathroom, which boasts an updated vanity and beautiful flooring. Rounding out the main level, a separate family room offers great space, which could be repurposed as an office or first floor bedroom. Head upstairs to discover 3 bedrooms and the second full bathroom, complete with a new vanity, new flooring and luxurious soaking tub. Two of the 3 second level bedrooms offer walk-in closets with one also having direct access to the full bath. Looking for more? The unfinished basement provides the perfect solution for keeping everything organized. Relax on the charming front porch or check out the barbecue ready patio out back. The detached garage gives you additional storage with plenty of space for toys and tools. This one is definitely a must see!