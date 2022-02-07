This home is located in popular Mt. Zion school district in a great neighborhood. 4 bed 3 bath with lower level den/family room which can be made into 5th bedroom if needed. Large bedrooms with master on main level. Home does need some tlc but it has been priced to improve. Enclosed screen deck off back leading down to huge above ground pool with gazebo. Backs up to private woods with nice firepit sitting area near the edge of property line.
4 Bedroom Home in Mt. Zion - $105,000
