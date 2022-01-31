 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mt. Zion - $120,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mt. Zion - $120,000

This home is located in popular Mt. Zion school district in a great neighborhood. 4 bed 3 bath with lower level den/family room which can be made into 5th bedroom if needed. Large bedrooms with master on main level. Home does need some tlc but it has been priced to improve. Enclosed screen deck off back leading down to huge above ground pool with gazebo. Backs up to private woods with nice firepit sitting area near the edge of property line.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News