4 Bedroom Home in Mt Zion - $299,900

Picture perfect ranch home with full partially finished basement. This home features an impressive formal entry and 9 ft ceilings through out the main floor. A Gas fireplace in the large living room and the chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, a snack bar and nearby seating complete the main living area. Additional perks include a huge master suite with its own private bathroom w/jetted tub, 2 counters, 2 walk in closets plus a separate spa retreat with sky lights. Main floor laundry. Lower level has a family rm, Rec rm, office/den and the 4th bedroom. Plus another full bath. The home has been designed for entertaining and your comfort.