4 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $124,900

Move-in ready completely updated 1600 square foot home with 4 bedrooms(large sizes and nice closest space) home, huge 32' by 24' garage, privacy fenced backyard, beautiful stamped concrete patio with firepit and seating wall. Garage was built in 2015 and built with load-bearing trusses to support attic storage. Main level laundry room. 2 bedrooms on main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Roof replaced 2011. All appliances stay.

