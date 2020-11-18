4 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ front-office transition, including Jed Hoyer’s patience and Theo Epstein’s most important move

ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers listed his top five moves of Epstein’s Cubs career, including the acquisition of Anthony Rizzo from the San Diego Padres in 2011 at No. 1.
While the trade for Rizzo certainly was important in kicking off the rebuild, the obvious answer was the 2013 trade of Scott Feldman and Steve Clevenger to the Baltimore Orioles for Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop.
The 30-year-old Feldman was part of the Cubs sign-and-flip strategy in which Epstein would sign a relatively obscure player at a modest salary and hope he would have a decent enough half-season so he could be dealt for prospects.
One of the first sign-and-flips was Paul Maholm, who went to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline in 2012 along with Reed Johnson for pitchers Arodys Vizcaino and Jaye Chapman.
Vizcaino, the key to the deal, had undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery in April, so many fans scoffed at Epstein’s move. But the Cubs felt his upside was so high he would be part of the bullpen for years to come beginning in 2013.
That didn’t happen. Vizcaino was healthy enough to pitch only five innings for the Cubs in 2014. But Epstein then dealt him back to the Braves after the 2014 season for Tommy La Stella, a valuable bench player and left-handed bat on contending teams from 2015-19.
Vizcaino had a brief but successful career in Atlanta, posting a 2.77 in five seasons from 2015-19. Epstein was right about his upside, though it never materialized in Chicago.
One year later, the Feldman deal led to some unexpected dissension in the Cubs clubhouse when Jeff Samardzija, clearly tired of losing, criticized the move. Feldman was 7-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 15 starts for a bad Cubs team.
“I don’t think this team improves by trading Scott Feldman,” Samardzija said. “He was one of our better pitchers. He’s thrown a lot of innings, a solid dude, a solid guy in the clubhouse. It’s a shame to see him go, and the same with Clevenger. A great dude to have around, a great teammate who played the game hard and played the right way. It’s unfortunate. Just hope the guys they get in return are comparable and bring the same attitude to the field every day that those guys brought.”
Samardzija never was so happy to be wrong. Arrieta, who had a 7.23 ERA with the Orioles at the time, was sent to Triple-A Iowa to delay his free agency by one year. He we wound up going 68-31 with a 2.73 in five seasons with the Cubs, including his NL Cy Young-winning season in 2015, one of the best by any starter in major-league history. Arrieta’s swagger and arrogance rubbed off on his teammates, and the Cubs were unstoppable in 2016.
He didn’t have much success with the Philadelphia Phillies after leaving the Cubs for a three-year, $75 million deal, but Arrieta’s importance in the Epstein era never can be unstated. Strop’s success only made the deal that much sweeter.