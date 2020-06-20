4 things we learned from Chicago Bears assistant coaches

“It’s about fundamentals, man,” he said. “It’s about doing it over and over and over and over.

“There’s no such thing as a player who can’t. You get it done. Whatever you’ve got to do, you get it done. So what are we going to do? Over and over and over. … That’s really what it’s about.”

And in describing the praise guest speaker Doc Rivers heaped on Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant over Zoom recently, Castillo offered this: “Those guys did what was required. But after they did what was required, everybody else went in. And they stayed extra and did it more — over and over and over.”

You get the point.

The Bears hired Castillo in January to replace Harry Hiestand as the offensive line coach. And while Hiestand has a strong reputation as a bright teacher and respected coach, it became clear that head coach Matt Nagy wanted a new assistant with a different coaching style and touch. To get better results out of the offensive line, Nagy hopes Castillo’s approach will be beneficial.

Only time will tell, of course. But Castillo is readying his troops for a training camp filled with repetition.