Built in 1998, this hidden gem tucked away in the desirable Woodhaven Subdivision features 2088 sq ft on the main level as well as an add'l 1728 of finished space in the walkout lower level plus a 360 sq ft storage area. Beautiful brick/vinyl home with 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car attached 700 sq ft Garage & concrete poured foundation. Walk in to the expansive LR with a gas fireplace...just around the corner is a fabulous formal DR. Off the LR or DR you will find the large Eat in Kitchen (all appliances stay!). Out back there is a deck with a gorgeous view overlooking the timber, lower patio & wrought iron, fenced-in area. Laundry, half bath, and access to the garage. 3 Bedrooms on the main level w/Full Bath. The huge primary BR has its own Full Bath w/walk in closet. Make your way downstairs into the family room that has a fireplace and double doors leading outside. You will find 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets in both. A Full Bath. Playroom. Also, an unfinished area great for storage (has washer/dryer hookups also). With over 4,000 sq feet and the amazing wooded yard this home could easily be shared by two families if needed! Must see to fully appreciate all this available finished space...
5 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $315,000
