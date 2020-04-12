5 Questions: Jayson Albright, of the Decatur Area Arts Council

Who were your artistic inspirations?

Jim Henson and Walt Disney are the two big ones. From building and serving characters and narrative, to creatively collaborating with others, they are the big one-two punch for me.

As a Corks & Forks co-organizer, what have you planned for the event?

We are virtual this year. We still want to bring our community together, even though we are all self-isolating. So Jerry Johnson and I will be streaming live from the Madden Arts Center on Thursday, April 30, 6:30-9:30 p.m. We will Zoom in guests, play games with those who tune in with real prizes to be won, and sip wines and taste foods as is typical of the event. I encourage folks to head to DecaturArts.org for more info, including a suggested wines list from our beverage partner, Famous Wine & Spirits, and which of our usual restaurant partners are offering curbside pickup or delivery.

What have you been doing to keep yourself occupied during the stay-at-home rule?