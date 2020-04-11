You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 Questions: Jayson Albright
0 comments
Jayson Albright | Decatur Area Arts Council, Event and Marketing Coordinator

5 Questions: Jayson Albright

{{featured_button_text}}
Albright_Jayson 01.30.20.JPG (copy)

Jayson Albright.

Name: Jayson Albright

Occupation: Decatur Area Arts Council, Event and Marketing Coordinator.

What local theater and art programs have you been involved in?

I have performed and directed with Theatre 7 off and on for over twenty years now, most recently performing in 'The 39 Steps.' For several years I wrote and performed with Troupe Dynamic, which I co-founded. Folks might remember us as The Dipp Family, a wandering pack of nerds at the Decatur Celebration, though our contribution to theatrical performance was a very popular interactive murder mystery called "The Usual Soyspects." More recently I co-founded The Kablooey Group. Our biggest contribution to the theater scene was our all-original musical, "A Merry Ol' Radio Holiday Show." I wrote the book and lyrics, based off a series of character workshops, as well as directed and performed. The show was partially broadcast live both years on WSOY and NowDecaur.

Where did you get your experience?

By doing, mostly. Those who have known me from the beginning point out that I was always quick to mimic TV and movie characters. That grew into many years of self study and exploration--performance, narrative, improvisation, writing, directing (my sister and cousins for a stretch, then friends, then collaborators), even puppetry and animation, which helped me understand movement and spatial manipulation that informs to this day how I move on stage.

Who were your artistic inspirations?

Jim Henson and Walt Disney are the two big ones. From building and serving characters and narrative, to creatively collaborating with others, they are the big one-two punch for me.

As a Corks & Forks co-organizer, what have you planned for the event?

We are virtual this year. We still want to bring our community together, even though we are all self-isolating. So Jerry Johnson and I will be streaming live from the Madden Arts Center on Thursday, April 30, 6:30-9:30 p.m. We will Zoom in guests, play games with those who tune in with real prizes to be won, and sip wines and taste foods as is typical of the event. I encourage folks to head to DecaturArts.org for more info, including a suggested wines list from our beverage partner, Famous Wine & Spirits, and which of our usual restaurant partners are offering curbside pickup or delivery.

What have you been doing to keep yourself occupied during the stay-at-home rule?

Honestly, not much has changed for me. I'm still putting in regular work hours. Facetime has become a much-used tool for keeping in touch, and the weekly game night with friends is now via screens, but other than that it's pretty much business as usual. Just less pants.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News