6-24 briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Craft Beer Festival cancelled

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Decatur Craft Beer Festival.

"Necessary COVID-19 health guidelines do not allow us to present this event in the expected 'craft beer festival' style," the organizer of the downtown Decatur event said in a news release.

Those who patronize the event are encouraged to support local breweries and to consider making a donation to the Arts Council, which depends on the proceeds of this annual fundraiser, one of its largest, to operate.

Paint, electronics event full

DECATUR — Household paint collection for Saturday, June 27, and electronics collection for Saturday, July 11, are closed for registration.

All slots are filled for drop-off of these items at Macon County Environmental Management.

For more information, visit macongreen.com or call (217) 425-4505.

$1,000 trailer reported stolen

DECATUR — A 10-foot-long trailer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Prairie Avenue in Decatur.