6-24 briefs

Craft Beer Festival cancelled
DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Decatur Craft Beer Festival.
"Necessary COVID-19 health guidelines do not allow us to present this event in the expected 'craft beer festival' style," the organizer of the downtown Decatur event said in a news release.
Those who patronize the event are encouraged to support local breweries and to consider making a donation to the Arts Council, which depends on the proceeds of this annual fundraiser, one of its largest, to operate.
Paint, electronics event full
DECATUR — Household paint collection for Saturday, June 27, and electronics collection for Saturday, July 11, are closed for registration.
All slots are filled for drop-off of these items at Macon County Environmental Management.
For more information, visit macongreen.com or call (217) 425-4505.
$1,000 trailer reported stolen
DECATUR — A 10-foot-long trailer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Prairie Avenue in Decatur.
Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the black metal trailer, with a wooden trailer bed, measures more than four feet wide and was taken sometime between Friday night and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The brand name of the trailer is “L & B Custom Trailer” and it was loaded with a stainless steel ice bin.
Blackburn College lands president
CARLINVILLE — A top Valparaiso University administrator has been chosen as the next president of southern Illinois' Blackburn College.
Mark Biermann will assume the college's presidency on Aug. 15, the school's trustees announced Monday. Provost Dr. John McClusky has been the college's interim president since Julie Murray-Jensen resigned in December after less than a year as president, The State-Journal Register reported.
Biermann is currently the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valparaiso University in northwestern Indiana. He's overseen academic programs, student affairs, retention and student success, diversity and inclusion, among other areas.
