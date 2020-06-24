6-25 briefs

Police appreciation event planned
DECATUR — A community event to show appreciation for law enforcement is planned Thursday.
Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue, and bring signs thanking law enforcement for their dedication to keeping the community safe, said Nicole Pinkston, event organizer.
"We want to show our officers how much we appreciate them and let them know we support them," Pinkston said.
Pinkston said the event is at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Decatur Police Department, 707 W. South Side Drive.
Community members donated money and snacks to create treat bags for the officers, which will be handed out during the event.
EIU resuming in-person classes
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University plans to resume face-to-face instruction in fall after having offered only online classes since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Eastern reported via social media that it will have "specific, actionable guidelines in place to enhance everyone's safety across campus" in preparation for the upcoming fall semester. The university reported that it is preparing to send an email this week to all students and employees summarizing the measures that it its taking to mitigate COVID-19 risks on campus throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
"Students and employees also can expect to receive a detailed Campus Guidebook in a few weeks, which will provide all the information and guidelines for our safe return to campus this fall," Eastern reported.
Coles County Airshow cancelled
MATTOON — The Coles County Airport Authority announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Airshow that had been scheduled for Aug. 29 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport Manager Andrew Fearn said in a press release that his office and the Coles County Airport Authority board have been closely monitoring the state’s response to the pandemic and has been in close contact with the Coles County Health Department prior to making the difficult decision to cancel the show.
“With the uncertainty of what phase of the Restore Illinois plan we will be in this August, our number one concern and responsibility is the safety of the public. With that in mind, we have decided not to proceed with plans for this year’s airshow,” Fearn said.
The show, which is scheduled every other year, had been slated to feature an U.S. Air Force A-10 in the line-up. However, the airport reported that military groups have been cancelling participation in upcoming events because of the pandemic.
"We wish everyone good health and well wishes as we navigate this uncertain time in history and we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Airshow,” Fearn said.
Health Department closes Popeye's
DECATUR — The Popeyes in Decatur has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department.
It is unclear how long the 775 E. Pershing Road restaurant has been closed, and a manager declined to comment.
An employee said the restaurant would reopen Thursday.
A report from the health department was not available on Wednesday afternoon.
An official from the health department was not immediately available to answer questions.
Man freed after 2008 murder conviction
SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois man is free after getting his 2008 murder conviction vacated following new evidence that revealed he was not responsible for the death of his infant son, partly because of efforts from a group in the state that’s cleared more than a dozen people wrongfully convicted of crimes.
Nathaniel Onsrud, who had been serving a 60-year sentence, was released Tuesday from the Illinois Department of Corrections, The State Journal-Register reported. He's the 15th client to be released or exonerated as part of the Illinois Innocence Project, which was founded in 2001 and headquartered at the University of Illinois Springfield.
The defense counsel didn't look at the exculpatory documents. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office backed the request of the Innocence Project and a Chicago law firm to vacate the Coal Valley man's conviction. Though the State’s Attorney cautioned that charges against Onsrud still haven't been dismissed.
Initial medical examinations didn't indicate foul play in the case, yet investigators continued focusing on Onsrud, who was subjected to numerous interviews. The investigators subsequently got a confession from Onsrud, whose own attorney encouraged him to plead guilty to first-degree murder charges.
