6-25 briefs

"Students and employees also can expect to receive a detailed Campus Guidebook in a few weeks, which will provide all the information and guidelines for our safe return to campus this fall," Eastern reported.

Coles County Airshow cancelled

MATTOON — The Coles County Airport Authority announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Airshow that had been scheduled for Aug. 29 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport Manager Andrew Fearn said in a press release that his office and the Coles County Airport Authority board have been closely monitoring the state’s response to the pandemic and has been in close contact with the Coles County Health Department prior to making the difficult decision to cancel the show.

“With the uncertainty of what phase of the Restore Illinois plan we will be in this August, our number one concern and responsibility is the safety of the public. With that in mind, we have decided not to proceed with plans for this year’s airshow,” Fearn said.

The show, which is scheduled every other year, had been slated to feature an U.S. Air Force A-10 in the line-up. However, the airport reported that military groups have been cancelling participation in upcoming events because of the pandemic.