8 puppies die in a house fire late Wednesday in Decatur

DECATUR – Eight puppies died in a house fire late Wednesday in Decatur.
Decatur firefighters were dispatched to 2533 E. Geddes Ave. at 10:55 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire conditions throughout the entire structure.”
Fire officials said the fire, which they determined to be accidental, was quickly brought under control. The fire caused $7,000 damage to the structure and $1,000 to its contents, officials said.
The occupants of the home and two adult dogs and four puppies were able to get out of the home unharmed before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:48 a.m.
Scott Perry's most memorable stories from 2021
For me, this past year is most memorable because of the bits of normalcy we were able to enjoy, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued. So my memorable stories reflect things we were able to do, with one exception -- my coverage of a massive fire that destroyed a warehouse in Decatur.
After a year off, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater returned with a star-studded line-up, including Kevin Costner, that had a little something …
I didn't have a chance to visit Splash Cove during its inaugural season, but a video by H&R Chief Photographer Clay Jackson of him enjoyin…
Agriculture is more than just tractors and fields. That becomes obvious to anyone who attends the Farm Progress Show, which made its every-oth…
I love Lake Decatur. Just wanted to say that since I used a lake picture as the teaser for this item. I also love that groups like the 5 Kings…
The smoke from this fire along Grand Avenue could be seen for miles. But the highlight of this story isn't what the flames destroyed, but the …