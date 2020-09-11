9/11 Remembrance Ride
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Blake E. Merli, described by Decatur Police as a known drug dealer, is pleading not guilty to two charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Ingram was the head coach of the Generals for six seasons, winning two regional championships, and has a 113-72 record, according to the IHSA website.
Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary early Saturday,
The U.S.'s top infectious disease expert said that seven states that have seen upticks in COVID-19 cases should be particularly vigilant over the Labor Day holiday, and warned that if Americans are "careless" there could be another jump in cases this fall.
Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed charges against a former teacher from Forsyth accused of sexually assaulting two students.
A Decatur woman who performed a sex act for money later helped herself to the man’s debit card and stole $440 in cash from his bank account, police say.
- Updated
The council decision to meet the extra design costs, taking the total design bill so far to $3.925 million, does remove one immediate hurdle.
In a tear-filled sentencing hearing, 18-year-old Micaiah Gene Barton was sent to prison for six years Wednesday for driving drunk and killing a Decatur great grandmother.
Police say two Decatur men face preliminary charges after being found in a vehicle early Tuesday morning with over 70 grams of cannabis.
Police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding how a Decatur man came to suffer a life-threatening head injury Saturday night.