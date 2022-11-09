911 call leads to arrest of men with guns in Decatur

DECATUR — Responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun seen outside a Decatur liquor store, police said they ended up arresting two men from out of state who were in a pickup truck loaded with firearms and ammunition.

A sworn affidavit said the 23-year-old driver, from Georgia, said he had only been living in Decatur for two weeks and claimed to be ignorant of local gun laws. His passenger, 35, was found to have a felony conviction from Alabama for robbery and is not allowed to possess firearms.

The affidavit said police found the men in a car on the lot of 22nd Street Discount Liquor at 1:14 a.m. Oct. 9.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Paul Vickers, a member of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, said officers conducted a “high risk traffic stop” on the vehicle. They opened the vehicle doors and ordered the men out after seeing the driver reaching toward the floorboards where police said they later seized a .40 caliber handgun loaded with a 15-round magazine.

Vickers said a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun with a loaded 12-round magazine under the front passenger seat. On the backseat, the officer said police found an AR-style .300 caliber rifle loaded with a 30-round magazine.

In addition, one extended pistol-style magazine was also found in the back of the truck, along with a fully loaded 15 round .40 caliber handgun magazine tucked inside the vehicle’s center console.

Vickers said a check of the driver’s criminal history was still outstanding at the time the sworn affidavit was written, but it showed he had previous arrests for armed robbery and drug possession.

The driver was later booked on preliminary charge of armed violence and his passenger was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the driver has since been released after posting a $2,500 bond on bail set at $25,000. The passenger is also free after posting a $3,000 bond on bail of $30,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.