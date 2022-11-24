A message to our readers

As we’ve returned to a life more normal than the previous couple of years have allowed, there’s time to truly reflect on the things for which we’re thankful.

There are friends and family, there are the events we can share again, be they attending church, a sporting event, a movie or simply going out to eat a meal. We’re making every effort to treasure these pleasures, and we hope you’re able to do the same.

Please be aware of how grateful all of us here are for the time you spend with us, with the print product or online or through social media.

Our customers are at the forefront of our considerations and decisions every day, and Thanksgiving gives us the opportunity to remind both you and ourselves of that. We do our best daily to bring you the news that matters to you, and we also try to add some uplifting stories. Part of our duty is to make you aware of some of the negatives in our community, but we also make a daily effort to tell about the best of ourselves.

We couldn’t do that without your help. Obviously, we’re of no value if our efforts are not read and discussed. That’s where our readers step in. But they also step in as sources, telling us about the things in the community we can’t see clearly and helping us understand the subjects that take some expertise.

We’ve even seen readers go the extra mile and file Freedom of Information Act requests and share the results with us and with our readers. That’s where the relationship combines to shine lights on darkness for all of us.

We are acutely aware of the standards to which you hold us, and the standards to which we hold ourselves. The expectation of our duties is a conversation with have regularly, often based on the input of our readers.

We’ve been through a great deal together, just as the hundreds of past workers and thousands of past readers went through amazing things together. All of those workers and all of our present workers continue to be aware of one thing: This newspaper will still be of important value as time passes. In spite of all of the changes in the decades of our history, our primary duty — to inform — has been tantamount.

Democracy is a partnership between all citizens, and freedom of the press and the responsibility of the press is a shared duty.

We are and will continue to be thankful that you make a space in your life for us on a regular basis.

Happy Thanksgiving.