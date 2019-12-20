A note from Analisa

My second day on the job at the Herald & Review, my boss told me that I would be covering a press conference with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The next day, I got to cover city council elections. Fast forward nine months and I have had countless wonderful opportunities covering the Decatur community which makes choosing five of my favorite stories feel darn near impossible. With that being said, here are five stories I tell my mom and dad about over and over.
I look forward to seeing what opportunities the Herald & Review will bring me next year!