A note to ‘Richard Jewell’ audiences: Journalists can’t sleep with sources. Even sources who look like Jon Hamm.

Every November, without fail, an ethics policy appears on my desk and the desk of each of my coworkers. We are to read it and sign it and return it to our supervisors.

It holds us to a standard of behavior that prioritizes public service through journalism. As the preamble spells out:

“Those who turn to us must:

know that our name signifies integrity and courage in gathering and presenting the news.

be confident that the news we deliver — as text or photo, audio or video — is aWccurate and free of the influence of special interests, whether public or private, commercial or political, our own or that of our friends.

believe we do not make news decisions in a self-interested manner, or needlessly damage or cause pain to those we cover.”

We can’t donate to political candidates or political organizations. We can’t accept gifts from sources or subjects. Sports journalists can’t gamble on sporting events. Business reporters shouldn’t hold stocks in companies they cover.

And we can’t sleep with sources. Even sources who look like Jon Hamm.