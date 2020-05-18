A regional approach means more in-depth journalism for you

The front pages of our last two Sunday newspapers contained in-depth journalism that took a regional approach to examining topics affecting us locally.
First, there was an analysis of how Midwestern governors are working together, or not, to reopen their states during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Sunday featured a deep-dive into how COVID-19 has affected the meat industry — and consumers; that work continued today in the second part of a series by three Central Illinois reporters, looking specifically at issues here.
The Herald & Review, and its sister papers in Bloomington, Mattoon and Carbondale, are part of a Midwest team tackling some big regional projects. Lee Enterprises' newspapers in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana are dedicating reporters, photographers, videographers, editors and designers to pinpoint specific topics of interest for both short- and long-term projects.
These regional stories have national implications, and they also have specific impacts on each of you. Gov. Pritzker's executive orders mean you have to find a face covering — and wear it — when you buy groceries. A partial or complete shutdown of a meat processing plant in Beardstown or Rantoul means your farmer friends have to keep livestock on the farm a bit longer, and you have to wait longer to find beef, pork and chicken in the meat case. And you're paying more when you do find it.
Local media like The Herald & Review and herald-review.com know what their readers and audiences want, and local media are uniquely positioned to talk to the players involved and explain how a topic will affect you.
We have more projects in the works. We're looking forward to even more meaningful, in-depth stories we can share with you in coming weeks.
