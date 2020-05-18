A regional approach means more in-depth journalism for you

These regional stories have national implications, and they also have specific impacts on each of you. Gov. Pritzker's executive orders mean you have to find a face covering — and wear it — when you buy groceries. A partial or complete shutdown of a meat processing plant in Beardstown or Rantoul means your farmer friends have to keep livestock on the farm a bit longer, and you have to wait longer to find beef, pork and chicken in the meat case. And you're paying more when you do find it.