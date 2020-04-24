A stitch in troubled times: Sewing group does its part to meet Moultrie County's mask needs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN — It’s almost like magic.

Margi Gaither sends out a call to the Sullivan Stitchers for surgical masks and hundreds of the colorful accessories just show up on her porch.

In about one month, the sewing club has created more than 3,000 masks, all of which have been given away to various healthcare facilities, senior centers, families and individuals.

Gaither and other volunteers deliver to the hospitals and larger facilities. Individual requests are readied for pick-up.

Gaither organizes the mask distribution, but leaves the sewing to the experts.

“I’d still be trying to thread the machine,” she said. “I organize and I care about this project. If you don’t have the talent of sewing, there are still things you can do.”

Three totes are placed on the Gaither porch. One is designated for donated necessities, such as material and elastic; another tote is a drop-off for the sewn masks; and the third for the finished product complete with directions ready for pick up from individuals.

“We are trying to stay by the guidelines,” Gaither said about social distancing.