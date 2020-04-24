A stitch in troubled times: Sewing group does its part to meet Moultrie County's mask needs

SULLIVAN — It’s almost like magic.
Margi Gaither sends out a call to the Sullivan Stitchers for surgical masks and hundreds of the colorful accessories just show up on her porch.
In about one month, the sewing club has created more than 3,000 masks, all of which have been given away to various healthcare facilities, senior centers, families and individuals.
Gaither and other volunteers deliver to the hospitals and larger facilities. Individual requests are readied for pick-up.
Gaither organizes the mask distribution, but leaves the sewing to the experts.
“I’d still be trying to thread the machine,” she said. “I organize and I care about this project. If you don’t have the talent of sewing, there are still things you can do.”
Three totes are placed on the Gaither porch. One is designated for donated necessities, such as material and elastic; another tote is a drop-off for the sewn masks; and the third for the finished product complete with directions ready for pick up from individuals.
“We are trying to stay by the guidelines,” Gaither said about social distancing.
When Gaither learned the country was struggling to find face masks for protection, she called a local hospital for advice on what they would need. A representative emailed Gaither a pattern to follow.
“Then I thought, now all I need is some people who sew,” she said. “Luckily I have so many talented friends and I didn’t have to pressure anybody to participate.”
Although Gaither has more than 20 sewers and other assemblers helping to create the masks, she said it’s not about the competition. “It’s about trying to protect our communities by giving them masks,” she said.
The stitchers come from Bethany, Lovington, Camargo and Sullivan.
“We’re all kind of anonymous,” said Connie Dunscomb. “We just stitch.”
Dunscomb does her sewing from her Sullivan home, but only recently began the hobby. She communicates with the other sewers and Gaither through social media.
According to Dunscomb, the stitchers began making masks shortly before the Illinois governor mandated stay-at-home orders. “We all met at the Methodist Church in Sullivan,” she said. “We watched a video that was approved by DMH that taught us how to do it.”
Dunscomb decided to start sewing again after 20 years. “The fabric was just beautiful,” she said.
Another motivator was watching healthcare workers and others in the country struggle with the lack of face masks. “Sewing gave me such peace,” Dunscomb said. “It’s a wonderful thing since we have to stay home.”
One of the organizations accepting the masks is the Moultrie County Senior Citizens Center. The colorful accessories are part of a care package the local seniors receive from the center.
Kathi Garvey, director of the senior center, and her staff will be distributing nearly 80 care packages to senior citizens throughout the county. They coordinate with the Moultrie County Food Pantry and Sullivan IGA to provide other items, including toilet paper, shampoo samples, cans of tuna, boxes of cereal, eggs, cheese slices, loaves of bread, and cans of vegetables. “And we are giving one mask per household,” Garvey said. “At least they will have one.”
According to Garvey, the community has shown a need for the masks. “People have been calling the senior center asking if we have any,” she said. “We thought it would be good to throw one in our essentials box.”
The masks are made in various sizes to fit children and adults. Other varieties of masks attach to the face with elastic around the ears or ties behind the head. A unique style is made with a pocket for hospital personnel. The pocket holds filters for extra protection. “This is going to help some,” Gaither said.
The need for masks continues. The Sullivan Stitchers current supply has been designated for local facilities and charities. On Thursday, Gaither was preparing to deliver more than 300 masks to a local hospital. “We’ve had so many others hit us up, we may have to do 200 tomorrow and finish the order next week,” she said.
If the requests begin to slow down, the Sullivan Stitchers will add to their stockpile with an extra 50 to 100 masks. “If it hits again, we’ll be ready,” Gaither said.
Gaither said she doesn’t pressure the sewers into making the masks. She simply communicates the need or request. “And the next thing I know, I look out out in that tote and they brought in 20, 30, 40, 50 masks,” she said.
The Sullivan Stitchers are not the only ones to contribute to the project. Other sewers have been invited to join. “People are finding some quiet time, some togetherness, and different things we are doing for other people, that’s turned out to be pretty helpful,” Dunscomb said.
PHOTOS: Volunteers during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
barrett_desiree-040120-1.jpg
Beckett_Donnette 03.23.20.JPG
Binkley_Jenny 1 03.24.20.JPG
Brown_Laura 03.26.20.JPG
Bundy_Macy-032620.jpg
Davis_carson-032620.jpg
drop_off 03.26.20.JPG
Fletcher_Joel 1 03.26.20.JPG
foster_lauren-041220-1.jpg
foster_lauren-041220-2.jpg
Fox_Madison-041120-2.jpg
gaither_margi-mask-box-042420.jpg
gaither_margi-masks-042420.jpg
gaither_margi-masks-042420-2.jpg
gaither_margi-masks-042420-3.jpg
gaither_margi-masks-042420-4.jpg
gaither_margi-masks-042420-5.jpg
gaither_margi-nurse-masks-042420.jpg
gaither_margi-nurse-masks-042420-2.jpg
Hanley_Dave 03.26.20.JPG
hockman_paige-041020.jpg
hubbard_lydia-040120-1.jpg
jackson_quincenia-041220-1.jpg
Jump_Amy-041120-2.jpg
keller_joyce-041220-1.jpg
keller_joyce-041220-2.jpg
luter_Don-040120-1.jpg
martin_abby-040120-1.jpg
masks 1 03.24.20.JPG
masks 2 03.24.20.JPG
masks 3 03.24.20.JPG
masks 5 03.24.20.JPG
Merritt_chris-032620.jpg
Mooth_Rochelle 1 04.20.20.JPG
Mooth_Rochelle 2 04.20.20.JPG
Mooth_Rochelle 3 04.20.20.JPG
Mooth_Rochelle 4 04.20.20.JPG
Mooth_Rochelle 5 04.20.20.JPG
northeast_comm-fund040120-1.jpg
PPE-donations-041020.jpg
robinson_tiffany-041020.jpg
sassano_seven-041120-2.jpg
Stevens_Lyn 03.26.20.JPG
Stewarts Face Mask 1 03.24.20.JPG
Stewarts Face Mask 2 03.24.20.JPG
Stewarts Face Mask 3 03.24.20.JPG
Stewarts Face Mask 4 03.24.20.JPG
Stewarts Face Mask 5 03.24.20.JPG
Stewarts Face Mask 6 03.24.20.JPG
tabernacle-foodboxes-032620.jpg
wills_larry-032720-1.jpg
wills_larry-032720-2.jpg
wills_larry-032720-3.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.