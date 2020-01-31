A tattered flag on an Illinois government building touches of Twitter crusade

“Like so many other small businesses in Illinois that were caught up in the budget impasse, this company did their best, but the Thompson Center flags ended up falling into disrepair," Pritzker said in his prepared speech,

While the state is no longer as behind on its payments to WGN, Porter said Thursday his company, with just eight full-time employees, still is owed about $15,000 from its two contracts with the state, although Abudayyeh said she could not find any unpaid balance.

One contract, in place about 30 years, is to maintain the flags and flagpoles at the Thompson Center, and the other, which WGN has had about seven years, is to manufacture and provide flags for all state-owned facilities, Porter said. Starting in 2015 or 2016, Porter “almost kind of cringed” when he saw a state order come in, he said.

“We kind of had to start cutting off some facilities when they’d reach a year of nonpayment," Porter said. "That’s where we were at with the Thompson Center, we couldn’t keep servicing the flags when they weren’t paying us.”

Then a Twitter user with the handle @ChicagoBars, who declined to be named for this story, saw the flags at the Thompson Center. He first posted images in October, catching the attention of Anne Caprara, Pritzker’s chief of staff.