See the dashboard camera video obtained by the Herald & Review showing an East Prairie Avenue traffic stop and chase that authorities say topped 90 mph. Police say a firearm fitted with an illegal device that turned it into a machine gun also was recovered.
Deangelo Foster, who denies murdering a Decatur liquor store owner, is convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Police said driver was speeding at 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
Police said they found drugs, gun and cash in the man's car.
Backpack found to be stuffed with hundreds of pills and more than 1½ pounds of cannabis.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
A Harristown grandmother needed sutures after she was shoved to the ground by her 19-year-old grandson, police said.
An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.
Allegations date back more than seven years.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
