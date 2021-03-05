Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum breaks barriers in naming new director

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has a new leader.
Friday morning, the library's board of trustees voted unanimously for Christina Shutt to serve as its new executive director.
Shutt is the fifth person to serve in the role, and the first person of color to hold the title.
"Christina Shutt brings tremendous expertise to the job, as well as new perspectives on how to interpret the life, legacy and lessons of Abraham Lincoln," said Ray LaHood, chairman of the ALPLM Board of Trustees.
Shutt, 34, is currently the executive director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, Arkansas — a role she has served in since 2016. Under her leadership, Arkansas' African American museum of history and culture center saw significant increases in visitor audience, fundraising and exhibition development, as it was awarded national museum accreditation for the first time — becoming the ninth Black culture museum in the United States to receive the designation.
With her impending relocation to Springfield, Shutt looks forward to finding new and innovate ways to shine a light on the area's history and stories that are often overlooked.
The people who surrounded Abraham Lincoln throughout his life is one area she plans to explore in her new role.
"The museum already talks about people like Mrs. Elizabeth Keckley," Shutt said. "There are ways to elevate that and talk more about some of the African Americans and other communities that were involved in Lincoln's life, and that had an impact on the way he thought about decisions that he made as President, as Senator, as a lawyer, and in all the different hats that he wore."
Even though Shutt's entire interview and hiring process took place virtually, she and her husband, John, decided to take a trip to Springfield in October to see the museum, learn about the community and witness the work already being done. They also wanted to gain insight into what else Illinois' state capital has to offer. Even though it was early in the hiring process, Shutt wanted to prepare herself and her family, just in case she was offered the position.
"He actually fell in love with Springfield," said Shutt, of her husband's thoughts following their trip. "He commented frequently about how it would be a great place to raise our son."