DECATUR — A 57-year-old Decatur drug dealer, claiming he’d been cheated by a woman acting as a courier in a methamphetamine transaction, threatened to shoot her to death and also kidnapped her cat and threatened to kill her pet too, police report.

Paul E. Boliard backed up his threats by texting the 25-year-old woman a picture of her cat. He arranged to meet with her outside a Decatur restaurant where she handed back an ounce of meth to Boliard before he allowed her to retrieve her cat from the backseat of his sport utility vehicle.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police describes the woman as saying Boliard pointed a loaded handgun at her face during the transaction. Police said Boliard, arrested shortly after making the threats on the night of Jan. 29, didn’t try to deny what he’d done.

He claimed the woman was supposed to ferry a “zip” of meth (street language for an ounce of the drug) into a house and bring him back the money. Boliard said he waited for 10 to 20 minutes but she never came back and that’s when he became angry and drove to her house to grab the cat before making his threats.

He claimed he had pointed the loaded gun at the woman but had no bullet in the chamber. “He stated as (the woman) was walking past the passenger side of his vehicle, she stated something to the effect of ‘I’m going to burn your house down’,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Avery Delosh.

“Paul advised he reached his right arm across … with the gun in his hand, pointed it (at her) and stated something to the effect of ‘(expletive), I’ll kill you.’”

Delosh said Boliard’s sport utility vehicle had been pulled over at the intersection of Mill and Prairie streets and police had found a loaded handgun in the vehicle. They also seized 44 grams (1.5 ounces) of meth along with half an ounce (16.4 grams) of cocaine, 2.3 grams of cannabis and an electronic scale.

Avery said retracing the SUV’s path also revealed another handgun and a loaded magazine. “Paul later admitted to throwing the handgun (with the magazine) out the driver’s side window when DPD officers were behind him,” Avery added.

“Paul advised that he was selling drugs to make money.”

Boliard is facing charges of armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal in Macon County Circuit Court. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug dealing and two counts of drug possession.

He has yet to enter a formal plea on the charges and asked Judge Lindsey Shelton for time to retain a defense attorney. She agreed and scheduled a court hearing on March 3 for an appearance of counsel.

Boliard is free after posting $5,000 bond on a bail set at $50,000.

