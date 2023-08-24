DECATUR — One of the accused teenage killers of a Decatur mother and her unborn child is now lodged in the Macon County Jail.

Tarlan R. Mackey’s name has become more widely known in connection with the murder case since he was transferred from the custody of the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center to the Macon County Jail on Aug. 19, the day he turned 18.

“He was 17 at the time of the offense and now he is an adult and old enough to be incarcerated with adults,” said Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

Rueter said Mackey had always been charged as an adult although he was 17 on March 8 when the six-month pregnant victim, Janiah B. Thomas, 20, was shot to death. Thomas was huddled in a bedroom of a house in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street as she cradled her 4-year-old daughter who was also wounded and lost sight in an eye as a result.

Rueter said the seriousness of the alleged crime — first degree murder — meant that under legal rules Mackey was automatically charged as an adult, without the need for a separate hearing, after his arrest.

Mackey is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder and three alternate counts of the intentional homicide of an unborn child. He also denies the aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery involving the firing of a gun.

He joins in jail Mattavius A. Anderson, 18, who is pleading not guilty to six counts of murder and a charge of aggravated battery to a child causing permanent disability. He further denies another aggravated battery charge and a charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

A 15-year-old juvenile male from Decatur has also been charged with murder and was being held in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anderson’s bail is set at $2 million while a bail amount has not been listed yet for Mackey.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police about the murder say Janiah Thomas had been involved in a dispute with another woman connected with the accused gunmen and, believing their own home could be the target of further violence, they decided to go on the attack.

James Wrigley, a juvenile division detective who gave evidence at Thomas’ inquest, said the victim had been warned the gunmen were approaching the house where she was staying. The detective said the assailants opened fire from the outside and bullets ripped through the interior of the home, one of them hitting Thomas in the head.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day had then asked Wrigley: “So they knew the house was occupied and they knew when they fired upon the house that there was a distinct possibility, probably an intent, that they would hurt or harm somebody inside?”

“Correct,” Wrigley had replied.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park