Action taken to name Decatur-area roadways after fallen local police officers

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday passed resolutions to name two Decatur-area roadways after local police officers who died in the line of duty.

House Joint Resolution 51, which passed the House with no opposition, designates South Side Drive in Decatur from U.S. 51 to Illinois 48 as the Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway.

That stretch of roadway goes past the Decatur Police Department, of which the Decatur native was a member for eight years before joining the Champaign Police Department in 2008.

The resolution was introduced by State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.

Oberheim, 44, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign in May 2021.

His death led to the creation of Peacemaker Project 703, which advocates for heightened respect for law enforcement officers. The group, led by his widow, Amber Oberheim, gets its name from Oberheim's badge number.

House members also passed House Joint Resolution 65, which will designate a portion of Illinois 121 from the Macon/Moultrie County line to the intersection of Illinois 121 and U.S. 36 in Decatur as the Trooper Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway. The resolution also passed with no opposition.

That stretch of roadway passes through Mount Zion and Long Creek where Hanneken grew up and was living at the time of his death.

Hanneken served with the Illinois State Police for 20 years. He died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash while on duty in March 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0