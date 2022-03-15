Action taken to name Decatur-area roadways after fallen local police officers

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday passed resolutions to name two Decatur-area roadways after local police officers who died in the line of duty.
House Joint Resolution 51, which passed the House with no opposition, designates South Side Drive in Decatur from U.S. 51 to Illinois 48 as the Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway.
That stretch of roadway goes past the Decatur Police Department, of which the Decatur native was a member for eight years before joining the Champaign Police Department in 2008.
The resolution was introduced by State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.
Oberheim, 44, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign in May 2021.
His death led to the creation of Peacemaker Project 703, which advocates for heightened respect for law enforcement officers. The group, led by his widow, Amber Oberheim, gets its name from Oberheim's badge number.
People are also reading…
House members also passed House Joint Resolution 65, which will designate a portion of Illinois 121 from the Macon/Moultrie County line to the intersection of Illinois 121 and U.S. 36 in Decatur as the Trooper Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway. The resolution also passed with no opposition.
That stretch of roadway passes through Mount Zion and Long Creek where Hanneken grew up and was living at the time of his death.
Hanneken served with the Illinois State Police for 20 years. He died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash while on duty in March 2021.
FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim
Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service.
Rows of police officers stood at parade rest waiting for the casket containing the earthly remains of Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday, patient and so silent that you could hear birds chirping in the trees surrounding Maranatha Assembly of God.
The funeral procession for Officer Chris Oberheim leaves Maranatha Assembly of God headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. More cov…
The funeral procession for fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim included many police vehicles as it passed through Decatur on Wednesday.
The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout las…
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was laid to rest Wednesday. Oberheim was killed May 19 in a shootout with suspect a…
Preparations are continuing for the funeral of Decatur native and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed last week. READ MORE HERE.
See photos of the Monticello community placing flags in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim.
Videos from coverage about the death of Officer Chris Oberheim, killed Wednesday in Champaign.
See photos of those gathered on Oakland Avenue in Decatur
Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders reacted with sadness Wednesday to the death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberhei…
Central Illinois law enforcement funeral procession scheduled for Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday
From the Herald & Review editorial board: "With each succeeding detail, the story of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim's death became more tragic."
"Take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together," fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim's family said in a statement.
A procession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.
Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday, was a father of four daughters, three currently attending Monticello schools.
Chris Oberheim impressed those who knew him with his sense of service, and just the way he lived his life.