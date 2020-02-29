Add to Roach

A: Mood lability (ups and downs) are very common in women in early menopause. Mood symptoms are effectively treated with hormone replacement, but not everyone needs it. However, particularly for women with depression, hormone therapy can be very effective when combined with an antidepressant. I do not recommend medication treatment lightly, but depression is a condition I take very seriously. Since the incidence of depression is high during the time of menopause, I discuss the risks and benefits of hormonal therapy (sometimes along with antidepressant medication).