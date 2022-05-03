Adolescent drug use topic of Decatur presentation featuring national speaker

DECATUR — A community presentation on the dangers of adolescent drug use, featuring a national speaker, is set for Thursday, May 5.

The Parent Academy, presented by the Regional Office of Education for Macon and Piatt counties, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St. in Decatur. It is free and open to the public.

Special guest Michael Deleon, the founder of Steered Straight and Stay in Your Lane Media, will focus on the misunderstood fixation of Vape and JUUL by adolescents, the tri-fecta gateway of nicotine, alcohol, and marijuana, the dangerous substances found in many vapes, and the impact vaping has on the adolescent.

In addition to the Parent Academy, Deleon will speak to over 3,000 Macon and Piatt county middle and high school students over a three-day period.

The presentation is made possible by a Community Partnership Grant.

