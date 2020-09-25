After almost 50 years, Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club comes to end

DECATUR — After nearly 50 years, the Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club will no longer be meeting for Friday morning meals.
The club has voted to dissolve their branch of the service organization, effective Sept. 30.
Club President Mike Boliek said the club had been declining membership, like many service clubs across the nation. With a downfall in membership, they found it difficult to raise funds for projects.
Sertoma Clubs are service organizations created to provide funds or volunteer work to the community and the Sertoma international organization. Their focus has been primarily with speech and hearing agencies as well as college scholarships for University of Illinois and Eastern Illinois University students majoring in speech and hearing careers.
“The club has also been a contributor to a number of charitable organizations in the greater Decatur area,” said Paul Rosenberger, club secretary.
The Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club was organized by members of the Sertoma Club of Decatur in 1972. The Decatur Breakfast Club was a branch from the 1954 Decatur Sertoma Club. The original Sertoma Club of Decatur informally became the Noon Sertoma Club after the Breakfast Sertoma organized in 1972.
The lunchtime club dissolved in 2017.
Breakfast Sertoma Club members met at various Decatur eating establishments to discuss fundraising options as well as enjoy a meal, camaraderie, and listen to a speaker.
"Over the years the club has raised money in a variety of ways including selling sweet corn, coffee, elephant ears and most recently spring plants and Christmas poinsettias," Rosenberger said.
As a final act of community support, the Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club's remaining funds will be distributed to other local charities.
One current club member, Dick Vissering, has been a continuous member in since its inception in 1972. Longtime members, Hugh Rowden and Rosenberger, have been active with the club 44 years.
Looking back at 10 Decatur-area restaurants of the past 🍽️
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!