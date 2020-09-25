After almost 50 years, Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club comes to end

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — After nearly 50 years, the Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club will no longer be meeting for Friday morning meals.

The club has voted to dissolve their branch of the service organization, effective Sept. 30.

Club President Mike Boliek said the club had been declining membership, like many service clubs across the nation. With a downfall in membership, they found it difficult to raise funds for projects.

Sertoma Clubs are service organizations created to provide funds or volunteer work to the community and the Sertoma international organization. Their focus has been primarily with speech and hearing agencies as well as college scholarships for University of Illinois and Eastern Illinois University students majoring in speech and hearing careers.

“The club has also been a contributor to a number of charitable organizations in the greater Decatur area,” said Paul Rosenberger, club secretary.