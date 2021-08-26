Watch now: How economic, pandemic forces shaped Illinois corn and soybean trade

SIDNEY — The economic outlook from Sarah Hastings' Central Illinois farm over the last 18 months has been "crazy."

Operations were the furthest from normal in late 2019 when retaliatory tariffs on agricultural exports in place as part of a years-long trade war between the United States, China and other countries continued to keep commodity prices low.

By early 2020, former President Donald Trump had signed the Phase One trade deal, securing promises from China to purchase billions of dollars in U.S. agricultural goods.

Commodity prices on corn and soybeans began to inch-up and Hastings saw other signals that the economic future of her 1,650-acre corn and soybean farm in Champaign County might be OK through 2020.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing global supply shortages, increased input costs and momentum for inflation.

Those economic dynamics have largely left Hastings, along with other Illinois farmers, in limbo as they move into a healthy harvest season while facing a volatile market.

"When prices were down we all just kind of knuckled down and hoped that by the end of this battle we'd have a better market for our crops and farmers would be better off," Hastings said. "I think we're starting to see that, sort of."

Corn, soybean exports improving

About half of all corn and about two-thirds of all soybeans grown within Illinois are exported outside of the state.

In 2018, Prairie State growers exported just over $2 billion in corn and $2.5 billion in soybeans, according to figures from the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2019, with tariffs in place, Illinois farmers exported $1.17 billion in corn and $2.94 billion in soybeans, USDA data show.

Complete figures for Illinois’ 2020 exports will be released in October, and industry experts said they expect to see another set of strong data for statewide corn and soy producers.

Underpinning those expected numbers are growing and new markets that emerged amid the height of the tariffs and after they were lifted.

For China, the leap in demand for corn stems from structural changes in the country’s hog industry. In recent years it has transitioned from a smaller, local production model to a more centralized model after the previous approach was found to have spread disease among herds.

“A critical component of the new system is having a feed system that is geared for those facilities, that can more easily handle biological threats or disease,” said Collin Watters, director of exports and logistics for the Illinois Corn Growers Association. “So they’ll just need a lot more corn.”

“All the talk is about China, but other markets we traditionally rely on — Mexico, Japan, South Korea — they’re all still buying, too,” Watters said. “All those other markets have been very consistent.”

Mexico imported $2.69 billion in corn in 2020, about 1 percent less than in 2019, while Japan imported $1.84 billion, or 8 percent less than in 2019, according to the USDA.

Even still, Watters said current projections suggest those markets and the Chinese market will make 2021 “by far the biggest corn exporting marketing year.”

That’s also the case for the soybean exports, which in 2020 experienced growth in the Chinese market and in a blossoming Egyptian market.

Demand from the latter country is tied to an expanding poultry industry, said Andrew Larson, director of public policy and market development for the Illinois Soybean Association.

“Egypt went from a smaller buyer to the number 3 overall customer for exports,” Larson said. That’s a tremendous jump driven by domestic crush growth — Egyptian companies looking to take full soybeans, process them and use the meal for poultry and aquaculture.”

U.S. soybean exports to Egypt totaled $1.47 billion in 2020, up 48 percent from 2019, according to the USDA. Soybean exports to China also increased 77 percent from 2019 to $14.15 billion in 2020.

Soy exports for 2020 also saw steady figures in the European, Mexican and Japanese markets.

“Pakistan is growing, Bangladesh is showing potential, Vietnam as well. These are all markets that have populations growing their income each year and have a middle class looking for higher quality protein,” Larson said.

Ethanol demand impacted by pandemic

The increased global demand for soybeans and corn is also driven by an interest in biofuels, both Larson and Watters said.

But that interest — and profits from it — was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which was responsible for temporary closures at some domestic plants and overall a reduced demand for all fuel types because less people were on U.S. roads.

“Because ethanol demand is so closely linked to motor fuel demand, when (motor) fuel demand fell off ethanol demand fell off too,” Watters explained. “It was a global downturn.”

Major ethanol buyers like Brazil, South Korea and The Philippines combined in 2020 imported 77 percent less than in 2019. Those drops were offset by massive buys from Canada ($594 million) the European Union ($288 million) and Mexico ($119 million), meaning the U.S. exported a total of $2.3 billion in ethanol in 2020.

Watters said Illinois ethanol producers did feel the burden of reduced demand, with some plants idling their operations and others cutting back their production to half-capacity.

“But with this summer being a big travel year, things have been better for the Illinois ethanol industry,” Watters said. “Last year was definitely a bad year, but this year is way better.”

Input costs remain inflated

While the output side of corn and soybean growing has improved in the last two years, the input side remains a challenge for Central Illinois producers. Fertilizer and equipment prices are still high, and materials remain in short supply.

Hastings said she’s less anxious about elevated seed and fertilizer prices because she purchased what she needs for next year’s crop before she planted this year’s crop.

But if current boosted commodity prices remain, Hastings said she and other farmers will “feel it in our pocket books the most (because) as some prices rise any company is going to increase their prices to try to get some of that profit.”

Hastings, who also runs a grain bin installation business, is most concerned about lingering inflated steel prices and bottlenecks in shipping routes.

“Things aren’t quite soaring as bad as in 2020, but the price now is more than double than usual,” Hastings said. In December steel for a standard bin cost $2 per bushel. Now it costs more than $4 per bushel.

If current economic dynamics persist, Hastings said she and other Illinois farmers will "start feeling some tightening of the purse strings a little."

Hastings said that anticipated budgeting is especially frustrating because even with high commodity prices and good outlooks for harvest, farmers can't bet on a stable market once they're ready to sell.

"It's really stressful and tough that after seasons of bad weather you finally get in that sweet spot for what your crop needs," Hastings said. "And then you have economic factors to deal with too."

