Watch now: Inside the battle to stem Central Illinois farm runoff

DANVERS — Despite gradually applying less fertilizer across his farm over the past five to 10 years, Jason Lay has yielded larger returns on his corn and soybeans.

Farming for about 17 years in the Danvers, Carlock and Yuton area, Lay, 47, now works in about 0.8 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn. That compares with the past common rule to apply about 1.2 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn.

“We continue to evolve and get a lot smarter about various methods of application," Lay said.

The reason for Lay's conscientiousness circles around a statewide push, called the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, to reduce the amount of fertilizer — especially nitrogen and phosphorus — that infiltrate regional watersheds, touch local drinking water sources and eventually settle in larger bodies of water, such as the Gulf of Mexico.

The voluntary NLRS aims to decrease the state's nitrate-nitrogen load by 15% and its phosphorus load by 25% by 2025, with a final goal of lowering both nutrients in Illinois waterways by 45%.

But a 2019 report on the strategy largely found that it isn't working, with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency estimating that between 2015 and 2019, nitrogen and phosphorus loads swelled respectively by 13 and 37% over baseline figures.

Another report, detailing figures from 2019 and 2020, is due to be released later this year.

Until then, Lee Enterprise reporters from across Central Illinois have been in corn and soybean fields, at municipal water plants and in government offices discussing with farmers, experts and policymakers the state's progress in meeting the goals of the NLRS.

The results of those conversations, contextualized by what's at stake, will be featured in a three-part series published over the following days. Part one spotlights Central Illinois farmers, part two focuses on local municipalities and part three addresses policy that would dovetail the strategy, evolving in Springfield.

The findings highlight the ongoing push and pull of one the state's most substantial economic drivers — and is the subject of continuing conversations from farm fields to the Statehouse in Springfield.

Old fertilizing strategies

The cycle of fertilizer application has long been influenced by soil conditions, climate patterns and crop science. It's also gotten more efficient.

Todd Easton, president of Terrydale Farms in Charleston, said farmers have been getting out of the habit of applying dry phosphorus and other fertilizer right after the fall harvest. Instead, they are applying in the spring just before planting so there's less time for the fertilizer to potentially wash away with storm water.

Lake Land College Agronomy Instructor and Farm Manager Mark Niemerg said farmers also closely watch their timetables, meaning they're "putting nitrogen on more in the spring and less in the fall."

More accurate nitrogen rates, said Dan Schaefer, the director of nutrient stewardship at the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association, have also evolved over time.

Schaefer and teams of scientists conduct on-farm research trials to maintain an online nitrogen rate calculator that farmers can use to determine the best economic return to nitrogen application ratio.

"In Illinois, we probably have the most accurate nitrogen rate year to year," Schaefer said. "But it wasn't that way 10, 15 years ago — it was quite a bit of guessing."

That guessing largely led to farmers over-applying fertilizer, meaning the excess wasn't utilized by their crops and was washed away with storm events. It also meant farmers were losing money.

"By using a correct rate, you don't leave a lot of nitrogen in the soil to leach away," Schaefer said, adding that fertilizing is a constant battle to supply plants and soil with enough nutrients so that they grow faster, but don't have a surplus.

New fertilizing technology

Maintaining that balance has gotten easier with evolving technology and implements, like variable rate application equipment, that allows farmers to place fertilizer exactly where it’s needed rather than spread it more broadly.

Lay said that with newer methods, each plant is now essentially given a prescription for fertilizer rather than receiving a flat rate across the field.

“A pretty crude example, in years past we would’ve just had a piece of machinery that you plug in a rate and you get pretty close (to how much it needs),” Lay said. “That’s not the case anymore. Today, it is precision ag technology, so you literally are putting on exactly what you want, where you want it and how you want it.”

Most farmers use a program called Climate Fieldview, which uses GPS to pinpoint each plant. It can show exactly how much fertilizer every plant received, effectively building their prescription. On the flip side, Lay said, it can then take the prescription and facilitate how to apply what he tells it to apply.

“Now, we can use what is already out there and not put too much more on there,” Easton said.

An even newer concept developed in about the past three years, called green secret technology, Lay said, can sense the nitrogen levels plant-by-plant as the machine moves throughout the field, and it makes decisions on-the-go to determine how much fertilizer to drop on each plant. If it reads that a plant’s nitrogen level is full, then it won’t apply any.

Lay said probably the “next big explosion” in agriculture advancement is in biotechnology.

He started working with one company last year which offers a product that is placed in the ground with the fertile seed and it ends up in the plant with the ability to fixate its own nitrogen.

Another advance is coated nitrogen pellets that slow release in farm fields, said Niemerg, the Lake Land College instructor.

"It releases more nitrogen as we go through the year, which prevents loss," Niemerg said.

Schaefer, with the IFCA, said some seed companies have even developed certain crop varieties with "more healthy root systems" that "today are much better at taking up nutrients than the hybrids of 15, 20 years ago."

Taking up more nutrients after they're laid down, Schaefer explained, means there's less left in the soil.

"Nitrogen is a nutrient that just doesn't store in the soil very well," Schaefer said. "It's gonna leach. But if you can use a lot of it up in the first place, or if you can use what's leftover in the soil, then you're in good shape."

Planting to reduce runoff

To use up those left-over nitrates so that they don't move out of the soil toward water sources, Lay and Easton plant cover crops like cereal rye after the fall harvest. Other common cover crops include oats, radishes and wheat.

Planting cover crops after the corn harvest and ahead of soybean planting allows them to "scavenge" for any nitrates left in the field, Schaefer said.

Farmers also employ strip-till, a method of creating rows of tilled and non-tilled soil in fields to reduce erosion.

In addition, Easton, who is a board member with the Coles County Soil & Water Conservation District, said farmers also have been using grassy filter strips along storm water drainage routes to pull nutrients into the ground.

He said his farmland now is buffered by approximately 200 acres of filter strips, including bromegrass and switchgrass, that provide wildlife habitat, too.

All of those methods, many of which the state has advocated for through the NLRS, are aimed at reducing the runoff of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers into local water systems.

Easton during a recent interview of his farm northwest of Charleston said that farmers for years have been proactive about trying to keep fertilizer on their land, and out of creeks and rivers.

"We are trying to get ahead of the curve," Easton said.

Shifting attitudes

Awareness of downstream effects has gained traction in recent years, and so too has familiarity with the NLRS.

In a 2017 survey of 30 McLean County corn and soybean farmers, conducted by Illinois State University assistant professor of agribusiness Maria Boerngen, only 14 farmers said they were familiar with the NLRS.

Twenty-five farmers in the study said "they were concerned about the economic and environmental impacts of nutrient loss," but only "19 farmers reported making changes in their production practices due to nutrient loss concerns."

Boerngen in a recent interview said she has since conducted a larger survey of 762 corn growers across the state. The full results of the 2018 survey are set to be published soon.

Of the responses, Boerngen said, almost 80% of farmers were concerned about nutrient loss, two thirds were familiar with the nutrient loss reduction strategy and almost 80% reported they "had already made changes to their farming operation, in response to concerns about nutrient loss."

There was largely no variation between farmers who rent their land and farmers who own their land, Boerngen said, which "really indicates again, that these issues are really taking hold in the farming community, and can help them meet those goals of the strategy."

Boerngen's survey did reveal a minor split between older and younger farmers. The latter group, she said, were more likely to be concerned about regulation and to have made changes in their farming operations.

"When we're talking about nitrogen runoff, this group (corn growers) seems to be very plugged into these issues, and seems to be you know, of their own volition doing something about it," Boerngen said.

Regulation vs. voluntary

Farmers acting on their own is especially important to the success of the NLRS because the strategy is voluntary, Boerngen said. Were it to become a mandate, she expects farmers would comply.

"Farmers know, of course, the health of their soil is everything, right? If their soil health fails, then it's going to be awfully hard to continue farming for a living and leaving a legacy to their families," Boerngen said.

"And so I think that what we're finding is that importance of voluntarily complying, making these changes is certainly something that is understood and appreciated and acknowledged and accepted."

Schaefer said he thinks a mandatory NLRS would likely result in negative consequences, whereby some farmers might attempt to skirt regulations or at least be less motivated to think about conservation.

"It's always better to educate and work with people on a change in practice than to shove it down their throat," Schaefer said.

Niemerg said costly "regulations are a big fear" for farmers. He said while looking out for new regulations, they take their own steps to ensure their farm operations can make a profit or at least break even while protecting the environment.

"I don't think people realize the extent that farmers try to protect the environment. Most of them are very conscientious about what is going on downstream and they are trying to protect that," said Niemerg said.

Mark Hines, who farms about 1,600 acres southeast of Bloomington, agrees with Lay and Easton about farmers becoming more aware and proactive at preventing runoff.

“At the end of the day it’s all about your return on your investment,” Hines said. “We’re all trying to make the most money per acre that we can and putting an excess of anything on there that you don’t need is generally not wise.”

Hines, however, said the goals will be “very difficult to attain” without mandatory controls.

“We’ve definitely seen improvements,” Hines said. “But whether they’re going to get to the goals is maybe a little bit in doubt.”

Boerngen said she's optimistic about the strategy, and the farming community is "taking the right steps to try to get closer to what those goals look like."

Schaefer agreed, adding that food producers have a "civic and social obligation" to "future generations" to improve water quality and reduce nutrient loss in the soil.

"We're doing that, we're moving closer. Probably not as fast as people think we should, but we're moving toward the goals," Schaefer said. "We have to keep talking about it, and keep it front of people. When you're talking about water quality and social conservation, it's not a fool's errand."

