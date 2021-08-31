Watch now: Pritzker announces expansion of farmer mental health initiative

DECATUR — With the 2021 Farm Progress Show as a backdrop, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the expansion of a farmer mental health pilot program to cover the entire state.

The Farm Family Resource Initiative, founded in 2019 as a pilot program in Christian, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Morgan and Sangamon counties, connects farmers with mental health resources and providers through a telephone hotline.

With a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program will be expanded to all 102 counties with the addition of new features, such as text and email communication options, increased marketing of the hotline, a voucher program for behavioral health services and mental health first aid trainings.

The program is an initiative of the SIU School of Medicine and the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

"Make no mistake, our farm communities are the toughest of the tough," Pritzker said. "And when it comes to mental health, asking for help is sometimes the bravest thing that you can do. Mental healthcare is healthcare. And in Illinois, we're making it easier to access help every step of the way in every community."

Officials did not provide empirical evidence of the pilot's effectiveness, but said it opened many doors in the realm of telehealth, which has become a crucial lifeline to receive health services in remote areas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The hotline has been utilized — it's been very, very popular," said Jerry Kruse, dean of the SIU School of Medicine. "And just simple things like emailing and texting and connecting to the communities are the things that we've done with the pilot ... We have a great foundation now and I'm so excited for the future of it."

The Farmer Assistance Helpline is available at all times at 1-833-FARM-SOS.

Davis to host policy summit

Pritzker wasn't the only politician at the Farm Progress Show Tuesday morning.

Just minutes after the governor's event ended, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis took reporters' questions. Davis, a Taylorville Republican who has been identified as a possible challenger to Pritzker in next year's election, said the two did not cross paths.

In any case, Davis kept the focus on ag policy.

"This is the farm show of farm shows in the nation," Davis said. "And I think we sometimes take it for granted what it means to the Midwest and what it means to our ag economy."

Davis is hosting a "Biofuels Policy Summit" Wednesday morning in the Archer Daniels Midland Co. tent. He will be joined by Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; Darin LaHood, R-Peoria; Randy Feenstra, R-IA; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-IA-2; and Jim Baird, R-IN.

"Our producers in agriculture aren't shy about giving their opinions," Davis said. "This gives them another chance to get six members of Congress in front of them that represent a multitude of Midwestern states where ethanol is a major issue."

The event is slated to run from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0