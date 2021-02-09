Watch now: Richland ag students take advantage of transfer program

DECATUR — Alyssa Nichols knew she wanted to be a veterinarian at a young age.
Now a student at Richland Community College, the Moweaqua resident is taking the first steps toward that goal in the agricultural transfer program.
“After Richland, I want to go to Carbondale to get my (degree) in animal science, and then transfer to the U of I to become a vet,” she said. “I love animals and I don't know if there's anything else I want to do with my life.”
Richland has transfer agreements with several area universities in various programs to make obtaining that bachelor's degree and beyond, and recently renewed its ag agreement with the University of Illinois.
“The transfer program with the University of Illinois is in place and has been in place for a number of years and we've recently renewed that agreement, just to ensure that the courses they complete here at Richland transfer well to the University of Illinois and they're on track to graduate in four years,” said Jess Smithers, director of agricultural programs for Richland.
Smithers is also in contact with other universities that students are interested in, to make transferring as seamless as possible, even if the student intends to go to an out-of-state institution.
Riley Hauser of Mount Zion plans to transfer to Texas A&M, because it has the program she is most interested in, and while the move might not be as seamless as a transfer to U of I with Richland's formal agreement, Smithers said, he can still guide her on which courses are most important and make sure she fulfills as many requirements as possible while she's at Richland.
“I've been an ag kid since I was little,” Hauser said. “Throughout the years, I've raised chickens and pigs.”
She wants to major in ag business and go into swine production or crop management, she said, and chose Richland as her starting point because Smithers was involved with her high school's FFA group.
“He made me realize this could be a cheaper, and more able to not go into debt, experience,” she said.
Courses are added and changed as necessary to meet the ever-changing landscape of ag careers, Smithers said.
“As we are modifying our program here at Richland, we've added some new courses over the past couple years, but within our transfer degree program, we offer courses in animal science, crop science, agriculture, economics, horticulture, soil science, those type of courses, but it also includes those other general electives and general education courses,” Smithers said.
Sometimes, if students have taken dual-credit courses in high school, they can finish their Richland associate's degree in less than the typical two years, he said.
“The majority of them are planning to stay in-state and go to Southern Illinois University, Illinois State, U of I, or Western Illinois University,” he said. “Some of them (like Hauser) are planning to go out of state, so we work with them on what their major is and design courses and coursework here that meets those needs.”
