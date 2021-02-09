Watch now: Richland ag students take advantage of transfer program

Riley Hauser of Mount Zion plans to transfer to Texas A&M, because it has the program she is most interested in, and while the move might not be as seamless as a transfer to U of I with Richland's formal agreement, Smithers said, he can still guide her on which courses are most important and make sure she fulfills as many requirements as possible while she's at Richland.

“I've been an ag kid since I was little,” Hauser said. “Throughout the years, I've raised chickens and pigs.”

She wants to major in ag business and go into swine production or crop management, she said, and chose Richland as her starting point because Smithers was involved with her high school's FFA group.

“He made me realize this could be a cheaper, and more able to not go into debt, experience,” she said.

Courses are added and changed as necessary to meet the ever-changing landscape of ag careers, Smithers said.