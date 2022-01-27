Watch now: Some farmers in ‘good shape’ for spring planting, but concerns loom

BLOOMINGTON – Spring planting is starting earlier this year for farmers.

Farmers aren’t physically planting seeds earlier – the weather chooses when to do that – but they’re getting head starts on preparing for the 2022 season as kinks in the global supply chain, due to COVID-19-related shutdowns at factories around the world, has reached their industry.

David Mool checked his planter and other farming equipment for any malfunctions at the end of last year’s spring planting to ensure it will work properly for 2022.

In other years, the Gridley Township corn and soybean farmer would typically start inspecting his equipment around February.

The same goes for Darren Davis, who farms about 1,200 acres of corn and soybean fields in McLean. He plans to pull his planter out this month rather than wait until the last minute.

The low availability of machinery parts isn’t the only thing they’re worried about in 2022, either.

Davis said the prices for inputs, such as fertilizer and seed, has skyrocketed heading into this year’s planting season.

Anhydrous ammonia is a crucial ingredient for corn to grow properly. The chemical, which is about 80% nitrogen, is typically applied on corn fields at the end of the previous year’s harvest. A small amount is applied again when corn begins to grow in May or June.

Davis said that for last year’s season, he paid about $500 per ton for nitrogen. This past December, he purchased his nitrogen at roughly $1,500 per ton for the 2022 season.

A University of Illinois and Ohio State University report published in October said the average price of anhydrous ammonia soared to $1,100 per ton, increasing $278 per ton in two weeks. That was the largest ever two-week price increase for nitrogen fertilizer, the report said.

“Looking at going into this year, the profit margin looks pretty tight,” Davis said. “That’s the biggest concern (price increases), I think, and the availability of parts and equipment, but you just hope for the best. You don’t know you’re going to have a problem until you have a problem.”

Mool said farmers were faced with the same issue last year, but to a lesser scale. This year, “it was kind of eye-opening to us,” he said.

“We went through most of our spring planting equipment late last spring, early summer when we were finished with it and did our preventative maintenance, did our replacements of certain things if they were available,” Mool said.

Despite preparing a season ahead of time and feeling like his equipment, seed, fertilizer and fields are “in good shape” for planting this year, Mool still has a tad of concern in the back of his mind.

His planter uses some precision planting technology, which uses a computer to accurately place seed, as well as fertilizer, at consistent depths, spacing and amounts.

“The precision planting platform is a lot of electric drives or computer-driven parts, and that’s a little concerning because you don’t want to necessarily rely on replacements or backups or spares being on shelves because they’re just not readily available right now,” Mool said.

By March 1 or shortly thereafter, Mool would like to have serviced his tractor, taken care of any other “glaring or major” issues, and be “ready to roll.”

Soybean planting is expected to begin after the first week of April, while corn planting may come a week later.

“Corn is just one of those things we’ll plant when the ground is ready, when the temperatures are ready, when everything seems right,” Mool said. “We won’t rush it. It’s a costly endeavor to put a crop in the ground and we want to do it one time and do it as well as possible.”

Outside of the supply chain issues causing headaches, Mool and Davis feel that things are shaping up well for this planting season, as they come off a year of positive yields.

Davis also has more room for improvement in 2022. While he still made a profit last year, a portion of his soybean field was killed from the upwards of 10 inches of rain that dumped on McLean County in three days.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do on that,” Davis said, adding that his farm had never experienced such rainfall. “It was a pretty not normal event last summer.”

Mool, whose farm is north of the Mackinaw River and Lake Bloomington, didn’t experience any flooding last year. He described his fields as “fairly dry.”

“I’m optimistic that if we do get into an earlier spring or a wet spring here, we’re ready to accept it or take it,” Mool said. “We’re in good shape as far as the ground goes.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

