Watch now: Why Illinois is falling so short of curbing farm runoff

SPRINGFIELD — Despite widespread stakeholder buy-in on a strategy to reduce nutrient runoff in the state's waterways, Illinois is poised to fall short of achieving its lofty goals.

Under a framework, known as the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, developed in 2015, the state is seeking to reduce nitrate loads by 15% and phosphorus loads by 25% by 2025.

In the long run, the goal of the NLRS is to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in state waterways by 45%.

But good intentions and knowledge of best practices hasn't been enough as state funding of key nutrient reduction programs falls short.

Mix that in with some factors that can't be controlled, such as the weather, and the state is falling short on its nutrient load reduction goals, with its 2025 interim targets looking increasingly unattainable.

"Our results are lagging," said Grant Hammer, executive director of the Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation Districts. "We've certainly got a long way to go ... There's been very little funding dedicated to the state strategy. And, you know that explains a lot of where we've been."

Farmers buy in

For more than 50 years, Mike Stacey has farmed the fields of Macon County. And in that time, more than a few practices have changed.

Peering out over one of his fields near Niantic, Stacey highlighted the corn stock residue left over from last year's crop. In the past, he would have plowed the field in anticipation of the soybeans that will be planted there this spring.

Stacey has gone no-till, a practice that reduces soil erosion and runoff.

Later, across the street, in a field with corn stalks emerging at his feet, Stacey highlighted his use of variable rate technology, which allows farmers to distribute fertilizer in a targeted, strategic way versus a broad application.

"Most farmers, we're not going to over apply fertilizer because it's too expensive," Stacey said. "And we live out in the country, we drink the water from the ground. We're not going to intentionally do something that's going to harm the environment."

Stacey's sentiment is widespread as farmers voluntarily, at times with the help of government subsidies, incorporate best management practices meant to reduce nutrient loads in state waterways.

Stakeholders like the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Farm Bureau and local water and soil conservation districts have encouraged the use of best practices.

And farmers have largely bought in.

In a survey conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, about 80% of Illinois farmers said that they were knowledgeable about nutrient management or constructed wetlands. About 85% knew about cover crops.

This knowledge has gone up significantly since Illinois adopted its Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy in 2015.

The strategy guides the state's efforts to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus loads in its lakes, streams and rivers. The strategy also overs a "comprehensive suite" of best management practices for reducing nutrient loads from wastewater treatment plants and urban and agricultural runoff.

It is a voluntary framework, relying on the art of persuasion and incentivization to encourage farmers and other contributors to nutrient runoff to engage in best practices.

Engagement has been high, with thousands of events, conferences, workshops and field days held over the past five years.

"I think they're doing way better than we were even a decade ago," said Paul Butler, a farmer in Macon County. "It's something that few people talked about then and even fewer actually did something tactical. I would say I know very few farmers that aren't looking at it or actually doing something. Now a lot of it is because there's the matching dollars or a cost offset. But it's something that's part of normal conversation now."

How Illinois is doing

According to the biennial NLRS report released in 2019, the estimated statewide average annual nitrate load in Illinois rivers between 2013 and 2017 was 425 million pounds per year, about 7% greater than the 1980 to 1996 baseline average of 397 million.

The estimated statewide average phosphorus load between 2013 and 2017 was 43 million pounds per year, a 26% increase over the baseline load of 34 million.

One one sense, the reason is simple, experts say — increased water flow typically equates to additional nutrient runoff from farms. Water flow was up 13% between 2013 and 2017, according to the NLRS biennial report.

"With that additional water flow, you'll see increases in nitrogen and phosphorus," said Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy for the Illinois Farm Bureau. "We know that that will continue to kind of go up and down with whether we have a drought or we have a very wet year. But we're looking at the long term trends."

Lurkins said that the next biennial report, scheduled to be released later this year, will likely show increased nutrients in the water due to unprecedented rainfall in 2019.

Problems downstream

Beyond issues at home, runoff contributes significantly to problems downstream.

Every summer, a large hypoxic zone roughly the size of Connecticut develops in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

This "dead zone," where water oxygen levels are too low for most aquatic life to survive, is fueled by excess nutrients that runoff from farms, sewage treatment plants and urban sources that seep into local waterways and eventually flow down the Mississippi River.

The sources of this excess nitrogen and phosphorus are from states, including Illinois, within the watershed that are hundreds to more than 1,000 miles away from the zone.

Recognizing the problem, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formed the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force in 1997, bringing together 12 states and five federal agencies in an effort to understand the causes and effects of eutrophication in the Gulf and to coordinate activities to reduce the dead zone's size, severity and duration.

The task force set a goal of reducing the dead zone's size to less than 2,000 square miles by 2035. The group also hopes to meet an interim goal of reducing nitrogen and phosphorus loads 20% by 2025, relative to baseline loading averages in the 1980s and 1990s.

As part of that effort, each state was tasked with developing a strategy to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus loads by 2013. Illinois debuted its strategy two years later.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mixed results

In some areas, the NLRS has paid deep dividends, with the state on track to meet certain goals.

For instance, phosphorus loads from point sources, such as sewage treatment plants and factories, have been reduced by 4.3 million pounds when comparing 2018 discharges with the levels from the baseline year of 2011, a 24% drop.

Much of this reduction comes from capital improvements to major municipal wastewater treatment facilities, in particular within the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

These facilities have implemented phosphorus reduction technologies in order to meet more stringent EPA requirements limiting output to less than 1 milligram per liter.

In 2018, more than $193 million was invested in nutrient-related activities at point source sectors, a significant increase from the $30 million invested in 2017.

Yet the success is limited as point sources only represent about 48% of the state's total phosphorus load and are "a relatively small contributor" to the nitrogen load in the state's rivers.

The vast majority of nutrient runoff comes from the state's largest industry: agriculture.

Nitrogen fertilizer has long been the preferred choice of farmers seeking to maximize the yield of their corn crop. And the overall numbers are going in the wrong direction.

It begs the question: does the state strategy need to shift from one of voluntary participation to mandatory compliance?

Some stakeholders say it could eventually end up that way, but it's no one's first thought.

"We'd rather do it voluntarily rather than be told (to)," Stacey, the farmer from Niantic, said. "And I think for the most part, most of us are putting the stabilizers in the nitrogen and doing what's right. Like I said, somewhere there could be a bad apple. Those people show up everywhere."

Instead, most involved blame another culprit for the lack of progress: insufficient state support for conservation programs.

Funding needed

Federally, there are two main programs that support farmers' conservation efforts: the Environmental Qualities Incentive Program (EQUIP) or the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).

Both are considered "working lands" programs as they provide direct assistance for conservation on land that remains in farming.

CSP contracts are awarded on a five-year basis and capped at $200,000. Farmers are essentially paid to implement and maintain best conservation practices over the life of the contract. A total of 1.7 million acres in Illinois was obligated to CSP contracts from 2011 to 2018.

EQIP is more targeted and pays out for specific conservation improvements.

Butler, the farmer from Macon, has taken advantage of CSP and EQIP for conservation programs on his property, which include the utilization of cover crops and buffer strips between his no-till field and the creek that runs just feet away.

"The last thing I want to do is send (fertilizer) down the creek or river," Butler said. "So one of the things we've done is put in 30-foot buffer strips along the creek so instead of the water running off the field (and going) straight into the creek, it hits those buffer strips. That was something that probably was a little less common back then, and the government came out with CSP-type programs and helped pay for a lot of that. So that's something we're doing now."

Yet despite being a hub of agriculture, Illinois farmers as a whole receive far less from these federal programs than their counterparts in other states.

Between 2009 and 2019, the state received just under $500 million in combined CSP and EQIP funds, according to data compiled by the American Farmland Trust. By comparison, Minnesota received more than $1 billion. Iowa received nearly $800 million and Wisconsin more than $600 million.

Funding for state-based programs has also been inconsistent over the years, with the the nearly two-year budget impasse from 2015 to 2017 in particular hurting the state's efforts to implement conservation strategies.

"The stakeholder support (is) ready to get work going and to work with farmers and other landowners to get practices in place on the ground," said Max Webster, Midwest Policy Manager with American Farmland Trust. "It's all there. The missing component is that funding piece, and we see it at the state level."

There's a push to address this funding discrepancy. Proposed legislation, dubbed the Illinois Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act, would extend and increase funding for the state's Partners for Conservation fund through fiscal year 2027, allowing it to implement the state's NLRS.

PFC funds key conservation programs at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources.

The proposal, which has bipartisan support, would stabilize and then gradually ramp up funding from about $18 million to $25 million per year. Over the next six years, the total investment would be more than $130 million.

"If there isn't action, those funds, which are the primary source for supporting conservation work on private lands in Illinois, all go away," Webster said. "And so that's a huge setback and there's no way that the state could ever come close to reaching its nutrient loss reduction goals without that funding in place and its ability to not only provide for direct work but then leverage those outside dollars to come into Illinois and create new opportunities for investment."

Webster said one program showing both the need for more funding and the eagerness of farmers to do their part is the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program, which provides farmers a discount on crop insurance for every acre they use cover crops.

The program has been allocated $300,000 the past few years and capped at 50,000 acres. In 2020, funds ran out in 12 days. This year, the funding limit was hit in less than 12 hours, with 768 contracts requested for 185,000 acres.

"The success of that program has been great in an enrollment standpoint, but it is nowhere near where it needs to be to actually start moving the needle in the right direction," Webster said.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, unanimously cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee in April, but recently reverted back to the gatekeeping Assignments Committee after failing to meet a deadline to be called for a floor vote.

An identical House bill, sponsored by state Rep. David Vella, D-Rockford, was introduced in February but never cleared committee.

Lurkins said additional funds are welcome, but focused on the positive developments of the NLRS, such as the successful outreach efforts.

"Yes, we could always use more money," Lurkins said. "You can always bring it down faster. But I really think it's a very positive story to tell that we are all continuing to move forward on this. It just takes time. It's the story of the continued investment, the additional activity out of these organizations that then leads to additional steps on the land, and then ultimately that water will continue to improve."

"We never expected it to be an overnight solution," she said.

But, it is clear among advocates that in order for the state to meet the goals laid out in its strategy, more funding to support the work is needed.

"Typically, most farmers aren't going to change their ways unless they can see they get a payment or something or there's something in return for what they're doing," Stacey said.

This is the third in a three-part series of about the impact of farm runoff and the Central Illinois agriculture sector.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0